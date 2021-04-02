Aidan MacDonald's condition improves

Conditional jockey Aidan MacDonald is reported to be making positive progress after being taken ill a fortnight after a crashing fall at Hexham last month.

MacDonald was riding the Micky Hammond-trained Russian Royale in the Welcome To Hexham 2021 Conditional Jockeys' Mares' Handicap Hurdle on March 18 when falling three flights from home.

While he went to hospital on the day and was later discharged, he was readmitted after being taken ill on Wednesday.

MacDonald was said to be in a critical condition and receiving treatment for a suspected carotid artery dissection on Thursday, but Hammond issued a more upbeat bulletin on Friday.

The trainer tweeted: "Update on Aidan MacDonald - the bleed has now been cleared. He is speaking in sentences and can feel and move his fingers. A long road ahead but what a warrior, we still ask for privacy for his family at this difficult time. But what positive news."