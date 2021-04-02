Khuzaam claims impressive Mile verdict

Khuzaam blitzed the field with an impressive performance to win the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield.
Hitting the front on the turn for home, Khuzaam (6-4 favourite) quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals with a devastating turn of foot.
Jack Mitchell sat on the heels of the pace-making Canagat in the early stages before making his move.
The response from the Roger Varian-trained five-year-old was immediate and he romped away to score by five lengths from Mums Tipple. Bless Him stayed on for third place, another length away.
Mitchell said: "That was nice and smooth. His work has improved a lot since he won at Chelmsford and the gelding operation has obviously helped him.
Trending
- Howe Celtic's preferred choice after positive talks
- Aubameyang conundrum for Arsenal?
- Oxford contact police over alleged Sunderland headbutt
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
- Klopp: We'll squeeze everything out of mini season
- Pep: 'Impossible' for Man City to sign expensive striker
- PL predictions: Defeats for Man City, Liverpool
- Fabinho on centre-back lessons and becoming a leader
- Jose on Kane future: 'I cannot play that game'
- Rangers appeal six-match bans for players after Covid breach
"He's still got some miles to go on his clock."