Khuzaam claims impressive Mile verdict

Friday 2 April 2021 17:10, UK

Khuzaam ridden by Jack Mitchell
Image: Khuzaam ridden by Jack Mitchell

Khuzaam blitzed the field with an impressive performance to win the Bombardier All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield.

Hitting the front on the turn for home, Khuzaam (6-4 favourite) quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals with a devastating turn of foot.

Jack Mitchell sat on the heels of the pace-making Canagat in the early stages before making his move.

The response from the Roger Varian-trained five-year-old was immediate and he romped away to score by five lengths from Mums Tipple. Bless Him stayed on for third place, another length away.

Mitchell said: "That was nice and smooth. His work has improved a lot since he won at Chelmsford and the gelding operation has obviously helped him.

Trending

"He's still got some miles to go on his clock."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema