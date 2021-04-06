Buveur D'Air bids to bounce back at Aintree

Buveur D'Air will bid to roll back the years and win a second Betway Aintree Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's 10-year-old lifted Thursday's Grade One prize over two-and-a-half miles in 2017, and was runner-up in 2019.

The dual Champion Hurdle winner was sidelined for 420 days when suffering a freak injury in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November 2019 - and returned to action only in January when he was beaten by Navajo Pass at Haydock.

Henderson also runs Buzz - while Silver Steak, who was a well-beaten fifth in the 2019 renewal of this race on his only previous attempt at two-and-a-half miles, is among the 11 declared this time.

The Evan Williams-trained grey won the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton this winter and was sixth in the Champion Hurdle on his latest start.

Tom Symonds' Song For Someone, who defeated Silver Streak by a nose in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December, is among the opposition - along with the talented but unpredictable Not So Sleepy.

The two Irish-trained runners are Denise Foster's Abacadabras and Henry de Bromhead's Jason The Militant, winner of the Red Mills Trial Hurdle.

The other runners are Ballyandy, Brewin'upastorm, McFabulous and Millers Bank.

Emmet Mullins' versatile performer The Shunter is one of seven declared for the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase.

The eight-year-old is effective over hurdles and fences, and scooped a £100,000 bonus for connections when winning the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham after taking Kelso's Morebattle Hurdle.

Rivals include the Henderson-trained Fusil Raffles, who was second to stablemate Chantry House in the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Eldorado Allen, Hitman, Phoenix Way, Protektorat and Umbrigado are also in the mix.

Adagio, runner-up in the Triumph Hurdle, will try to go one better in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

The David Pipe-trained four-year-old is already a Grade One winner, having landed the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in January.

There are two unbeaten horses over hurdles among the six runners - Paul Nicholls' Monmiral and Donald McCain's Fiveandtwenty.

Dan Skelton's pair Carlos Felix and John Locke, plus the Henderson-trained Paros, make up the sextet.