Ireland strike early at Aintree with Tronador

Jack Kennedy weaved his way through expertly on Tronador to land the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Aintree.

The lightly-raced five-year-old was the only runner trained in Ireland - by Denise Foster - among the 22-strong field for the opening race on day two of the Grand National meeting, and his victory showed the travelling contingent's domination at the Cheltenham Festival is not letting up.

In the middle of the pack early, Tronador - who was very weak in the betting, going off 22-1 after being 8-1 overnight - found himself outpaced early in the straight.

A slow jump three from home did not help his cause, but suddenly he began to pass horses.

Long-time leader Kateson was still in front jumping the last - but Tronador landed with momentum and sprinted clear to beat Dans Le Vent by two and a half lengths, with Edwardstone running on for third.