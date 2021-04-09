Chantry House strikes for Nicky Henderson at Aintree

Chantry House put the British challenge back on the board with victory in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase.
Like Belfast Banter, Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old was following up success at Cheltenham last month - but in his case it is a Grade One double.
Chantry House prevailed at the Festival after hot favourite Envoi Allen departed early - and this time too, he benefited from his clear round, with the front-running Espoir De Romay still in front when falling two out.
That put the outcome beyond doubt if Chantry House and Nico de Boinville could safely clear the last - and the 11-8 favourite duly did so to win by 32 lengths, from Shan Blue.
De Boinville said: "I thought it was a magnificent effort.
"He's shown he stays a strongly-run three miles on a flat track. I was just nicely in my comfort zone, following David Bass and Harry Skelton, and he's done really well to back up the Cheltenham form.
"He's a horse that races slightly behind the bridle, and it's just a case of keeping him interested. Then you have to bear in mind that Cheltenham was only three weeks ago - you just have to be aware of that fact.
"He showed tremendous heart there and was just getting a bit lonely out in front.
"I think he really appreciated the step up in trip today."