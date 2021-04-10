Shishkin maintains his unbeaten record over fences at Aintree

Shishkin maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a workmanlike performance in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson's exciting prospect may not have been as impressive as in previous races, but the 1-8 favourite got the job done to complete the Cheltenham/Aintree two-mile novice Grade One double after taking the Arkle Trophy last month.

Gumball made the running until Nico de Boinville decided to go on some way from home.

Funambule Sivola put in a brave bid, but Shishkin was too good and went on to win by three and a quarter lengths in what was a good time.

Shishkin was left unchanged as 6-4 favourite for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase with the sponsors and Coral, while Betfair and Paddy Power kept him at 5-4.

Henderson, who also did the double with Chantry House, said: "It's always difficult after Cheltenham to know how much to do with them. Obviously they are fit, but the team have done great because they came here in pretty good nick. Both are very good novices though, they've had pretty nearly perfect seasons.

"Nico said he could have done with a lead for longer. Gumball usually goes a solid gallop, but he didn't today. He's a very laid-back horse and at home you don't see the speed you see on track. He's got a wonderful temperament and I suspect he was just getting lonely. Fair play to the second, though.

"It's amazing how quick he gets to the other side of a fence, it's a very effective technique but it is a bit unusual.

"He won't go to Punchestown, doing the two is difficult, doing the three, you need to be Sprinter or something, who did it one year.

"You'd like to think it will be the normal two-mile route next year, and I'd like to think Altior is at Sandown in two weeks. If they meet next year, they have to meet.

"It's amazing we've gone from Sprinter to Altior and this lad is going the right way the whole time."