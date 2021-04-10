Favourite backers Happygolucky again at Aintree

Happygolucky was a fifth successive winning favourite on the Aintree card, in the Betway Handicap Chase.

The highly competitive Grade Three, the final race before the National, went the way of Kim Bailey's novice and jockey David Bass.

Happygolucky, sent off 11-4 following his second in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, was always close up behind a strong pace and moved clear at the last to win by two and three-quarter lengths from Johnbb - with Spiritofthegames third.