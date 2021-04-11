Poetic Flare is Guineas-bound after impressive Leopardstown display

Poetic Flare underlined his Classic credentials with an impressive display in the Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown.

A son of trainer Jim Bolger's multiple Group One winner Dawn Approach, Poetic Flare won twice from three juvenile starts last season, including a course and distance success in October's Killavullan Stakes.

Making his first appearance since, the three-year-old was a 3-1 shot for this Listed assignment and was always travelling strongly towards the head of affairs.

Ace Aussie came from a long way back to grab the runner-up spot late on, but never threatened to lay a glove on Poet Flare, who had already quickened up smartly to seal a one-and-a-half-length victory in the hands of Kevin Manning.

Bolger was represented by his daughter, Una Manning, who said: "I'm told he could go anywhere. He (Bolger) hasn't decided which of the Guineas, but the two of them (Poetic Flare and Mac Swiney) won't run in the same race. The boss is very happy with them.

"He hasn't been away anywhere this year for a gallop so he's absolutely delighted.

"We were confident he wouldn't have any problems handling the ground. Last year we just had to play the cards we were dealt and he had to run on soft ground, but he's not ground dependent.

"He's in both Guineas along with Mac Swiney. We haven't decided yet whether he'll go to Newmarket or the Curragh, but the two of them won't run in the same race."