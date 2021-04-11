Brian Ellison announces retirement of stable stalwart Definitly Red

Brian Ellison has announced the retirement of stable star Definitly Red after being pulled up in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
The 12-year-old was running in the world's most famous steeplechase for a second time, after being badly hampered when still going well in the 2017 renewal.
Definitly Red won 15 of his 38 career starts, including the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree twice, the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.
Ellison posted on his Facebook page: "The decision has been made to retire Definitly Red after his run in yesterday's Grand National. He pulled up two fences before the finish when getting tired, but delighted to report that he came home safe and sound.
"We, along with owners Phil and Julie Martin, have been honoured to have had such a wonderful horse. He has given us all so much pleasure and owes us nothing.
Trending
- Mourinho enraged by Solskjaer's Son comments
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Amen Corner at The Masters
- Where Henderson has the edge on De Gea
- Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Son after Man Utd defeat
- Rodgers 'bitterly disappointed' over Leicester trio's Covid breach
- Redknapp: Jose's Spurs a tough watch | Keane: Give him time
- Khan: Benn fight doesn't make sense
- Lingard double as West Ham hold on to go fourth
- Ole: Man Utd fighting to keep Cavani
- Harry Kane: The Sky pundits on his future
"We would like to thank everyone who has supported and followed 'Red' throughout his career."