Fancy Man takes Feilden test on seasonal bow

Richard Hannon's Fancy Man attempts to concede a 3lb penalty to some potentially smart rivals in Tuesday's bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

Winner of two of his three outings as a juvenile, his only defeat came at the hands of Cobh in a Listed event at Salisbury.

He was very impressive in a similar race at Haydock, however, and Hannon has high hopes for him this season - although his enthusiasm is tempered slightly by quick ground.

"He's been working very well," said Hannon.

"I'm a little bit worried if the ground gets too quick as he's a big horse, that's all, but he needs a run and he had a good year last year.

"This is nine furlongs rather than a mile, but I think he'll get this sort of trip no problem. We've started the season well - hopefully it can continue."

Andrew Balding's Youth Spirit reappears having not been seen since a fine third to Aidan O'Brien's Battleground in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Balding has also drawn hope form the fact his novice win at Newmarket contained six subsequent winners, including Yibir who won the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury, beating Listed scorer Megallan.

"He ran really well in a good race at Goodwood," said Balding.

"The form of his Newmarket novice race looks strong, quite a few have come out and won.

"He's a lovely horse and I'm really looking forward to getting him going. He seems in good form.

"Obviously he'll come on a bit for the run, but he's in good shape for his first run of the season.

"He did have a niggle after Goodwood and we ran out of time, so we decided to leave him for the year."

Charlie Appleby runs two in Highland Avenue, a son of Dubawi out of Lumiere who has won his last two, and Secret Protector, who was a winner at Meydan.

Aidan O'Brien sends Arturo Toscanini, winner of his sole start at the Curragh last season, while Roger Varian's Royal Champion has also won his only start to date.

The Feilden Stakes has produced some smart winners down the years, with Intello and Golden Horn on the recent roll of honour.