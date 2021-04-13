Mutasaabeq motors to Newmarket glory

Mutasaabeq emerged as a potential Classic contender after making an impressive start to his campaign at Newmarket.

A winner at the track on his sole juvenile start in October, the Charlie Hills-trained colt was a 7-2 chance on his return to the Rowley Mile for the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes.

Ridden by Jim Crowley, the son of Invincible Spirit - owned and bred by the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum - was sent straight to the lead and it was impossible not to be impressed by the way he extended six lengths clear at the line.

Hills said: "The way the track is and with the wind behind them, it is a bit of an advantage being in front. He has won on heavy ground, but he loved the ground today.

"We are always learning, but I think he is a very talented horse."

Mutasaabeq is out of the top-class racemare Ghanaati, who won the 1000 Guineas in 2009 for the same connections.

Hills decided against entering Mutasaabeq for the 2000 Guineas on May 1, but did not rule out the possibility of supplementing the colt, with Betfair giving him a quote of 12-1.

Hills added: "We'll discuss it with the management and discuss what's best for the horse.

"We didn't put him in the 2000 Guineas and we spoke about it at length as we were a little bit concerned temperament-wise, so we wanted to go down the soft route.

"We can have a discussion now about putting him in a race like that, but there are plenty of good races after - we could run him in a Listed race here and then go on to Royal Ascot, maybe.

"We are mindful it is a long season and there are plenty of good races we can aim for."

Andrew Balding's Carolus Magnus confirmed debut promise with victory in the opening Alex Scott Maiden Stakes.

Third on his Doncaster debut a couple of weeks ago, the 11-2 chance opened his account with a near two-length verdict under Oisin Murphy.

"He has done really well as he had a pretty serious injury as a two-year-old. Very unusually, he split both front pasterns, so full credit to him - he has done amazingly well to come back," said Balding.

"They are patient, understanding owners, Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, and they always come up with good horses. It helped he knew what he was doing today, but he is a fair horse.

"He could go a mile, so we will look at our options and make a plan from there."

Forca Brasil made a successful start to his career for trainer George Boughey in the bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes.

The 4-1 shot, who runs in the colours of football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Limited, was due to run in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster, but had to be withdrawn on veterinary advice.

He proved his class at Newmarket, however - scoring by three-quarters of a length in the hands of Rossa Ryan to leave connections dreaming of Royal Ascot glory.

Joorabchian said: "Hopefully he will be a good horse and lead us into more fun things to come.

"It is still a little bit of a way to go to Ascot, but that is the aim and we are always trying to get there."

Boughey added: "He has worked a few times here and it has been good.

"He looks a Norfolk horse probably, but he has done it nicely today."