Glen Shiel set to return to action in Greenlands Stakes

The Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh has been identified as a likely comeback target for star sprinter Glen Shiel.

Bought for £45,000 out of Andre Fabre's yard in the spring of 2019, the Pivotal gelding has proved an excellent acquisition for the successful Hambleton Racing team.

The seven-year-old has won five times for his current connections, with the highlight being his thrilling triumph in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October - a first Group One success for jockey Hollie Doyle.

Glen Shiel also landed the Group Three Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh last summer - and a return to the home of Irish Flat racing on May 22 has been pencilled in as a potential starting point for the new campaign.

Cosmo Charlton, head racing manager for Hambleton, said: "Glen Shiel is in fantastic form. Everyone is very happy with him.

"He's stepped up into faster work now, and Archie (Watson, trainer) is really pleased.

"We're weighing up possible starting point options, but it might be the Greenlands Stakes over in Ireland - a Group Two at the end of May.

"The Duke of York (at York) is still under consideration as well, but I think the likelihood is he'll go to the Greenlands and then on to Royal Ascot for the Diamond Jubilee."