Lorna Brooke "critical but stable" after Taunton fall

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is reported to be in a "critical, but stable" condition in hospital in Bristol following her fall at Taunton last week.
Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when falling at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase.
Racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track, before being transferred into an air ambulance.
A statement issued by the Injured Jockeys Fund on Friday read: "Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke is currently in intensive care at Southmeads Hospital, Bristol.
"Due to various complications this week, she has been placed in an induced coma. She is critical, but stable.
Trending
- Verstappen hits back to pull clear of Hamilton in P3
- Arteta on Arsenal's youth revolution
- Mourinho on Pogba criticism: I couldn't care less
- AJ: Fury wants my titles - but he won't win!
- Abraham not in Chelsea squad for FA Cup semi vs Man City
- Download Instructions
- Foden parts ways with social media company after Mbappe tweet
- Lingard the vanguard
- Kane limps off | Mourinho: Too early to tell
- Solskjaer: Semi-finals, silverware, slow starts, super-subs
"Her family thank everyone for their good wishes but request privacy at this difficult time."