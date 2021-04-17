Lancaster House wins Gladness Stakes at Curragh for second time

Lancaster House became just the second dual winner of the Group Three TRI Equestrian Gladness Stakes as he made fine seasonal return at the Curragh.

Only Mustameet in 2005 and 2007 had previously won the seven-furlong contest twice, but Lancaster House secured consecutive victories with a very comfortable success in the hands of Ryan Moore.

Lancaster House, who was having his first start in the colours of Gay Smith, was settled in behind through the early stages as Free Solo and Brad The Brief set the gallop - but the result barely looked in doubt as Moore made his challenge with a couple of furlongs to run.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained five-year-old launched his effort down the middle of the track and was in control inside the distance, with Moore just keeping the 9-4 favourite up to his work to win by two and a half lengths.

Current Option kept on for second, with Group One-placed Know It All in third, beaten a further length and a quarter.

O'Brien may target the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot with Lancaster House.

He said: "He's a very solid horse - and it's a nice bit of ground, which he likes.

"Ryan was very impressed with him and felt he had loads of horse. He finished very well.

"It was nice that he was able to drop in today and get a lead. He made the running in this race last year.

"He's very versatile and has won over nine furlongs in soft ground at Listowel.

"Ryan said we could look at the Queen Anne, and (Wednesday's Heritage Stakes winner) Lope Y Fernandez could go for the Lockinge Stakes."