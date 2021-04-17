Broome battles to victory in Alleged Stakes at the Curragh

Broome had to work hard to justify odds-on favouritism in the Holden Plant Rentals Alleged Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien's charge had looked smart in 2019, winning two Classic trials before finishing a close fourth in the Derby at Epsom, but he subsequently lost his way before returning to winning form on his comeback at Naas last month.

Sent off the 1-2 market leader on the back of that run, Broome was slowly away, with Ryan Moore pushing him up early to sit in fifth as Numerian set the early pace.

Broome looked in a perfect position to challenge, but Moore was having to get to work on the turn for home and had ground to make up on the frontrunners with two furlongs to run.

It looked as though Thundering Nights had produced a winning effort when she collared Up Helly Aa at the furlong pole - but Moore was not giving up on Broome, who responded to his every urging to poke his head in front just strides from the post.

Broome eventually prevailed by half a length, with Up Helly Aa hanging on to third, a further two and three-quarter lengths adrift.

Betfair make Broome a 12-1 chance for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, but O'Brien is eyeing a switch back up to 12 furlongs from a mile and a quarter.

Latest Racing Stories Rachael Blackmore: Grand National winner reveals congratulations from Ringo Starr and Billie Jean King

He said: "He's a lovely horse and will probably love going back up to a mile and a half.

"It was nice that he didn't have to make the running, and Ryan was very happy with him.

"He can have a look at races like the Coronation (Cup) and the Tattersalls (Gold Cup)."

Trainer and jockey were completing a quick Group Three double after the Gladness Stakes victory of Lancaster House.

Following Broome's success, O'Brien added: "Ryan felt the pace was nice early and then dropped in the middle of the race.

"He had to work a bit harder than if the pace was consistent over a mile and a quarter. He's brave."