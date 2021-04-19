Chester possible for Al Aasy before Coronation Cup bid

William Haggas has the Cazoo Coronation Cup in his sights with Al Aasy, with the possibility of a trip to Chester beforehand.

Always highly regarded, the Sea The Stars colt looked in a different league to his rivals in the John Porter Stakes at Newbury on Sunday.

As that was only the sixth run of his career, Haggas is keen to get more experience into his charge and as a result the Huxley Stakes at the Roodee is on his radar.

"I don't think it was that good a race, but I thought he won well - he won like I hoped he would," said Haggas.

"He's always been a very slick, smooth worker and a horse with a lot of talent, but he ran appallingly at Newmarket first time out at three.

"He won his maiden easily and then won the Bahrain Trophy and then he flopped a bit in the Gordon, but this is his year, I think.

"The Coronation Cup would be my first preference. I had a conversation with Angus (Gold, Shadwell racing manager) and I'm toying with the Huxley as well because he needs racing, he was very playful beforehand yesterday.

"So, if he goes anywhere before Epsom it will be Chester. He certainly stays, as he showed in the Bahrain Trophy, but he's got plenty of pace.

"The Huxley is an extended mile and two furlongs but you have to stay at Chester, no matter what some people say. I think a bit of cut in the ground will suit - if it rains by then."

Haggas also had news on Sea Empress, an impressive winner on her debut at Newcastle.

"She's taking a bit of time. I'm looking at an Oaks trial, possibly at Newbury (Haras de Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes) at the end of May (15)," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing her back out.

"We were unlucky there with Sea Karats (another Oaks entry) the other day. She will definitely stay a mile and a half while I'm not convinced with Sea Empress as she's got a lot of speed, anything from a mile up will suit."