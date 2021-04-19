Clan Des Obeaux still in Sandown contention

Clan Des Obeaux heads 20 horses confirmed for the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday.

The dual King George hero was last seen bouncing back to winning ways in the Betway Bowl at Aintree earlier this month - one of three winners on the card for co-owner Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the immediate aftermath of that Grade One victory, trainer Paul Nicholls raised the possibility of the nine-year-old contesting the traditional end-of-season highlight.

Should he take his chance, Clan Des Obeaux will carry 11st 12lb and concede upwards of 12lb to his rivals, including stablemates Soldier Of Love and Enrilo.

Welsh trainer Christian Williams has a couple of contenders for the three-mile-five-furlong contest in Kitty's Light and Cap Du Nord, while Neil Mulholland is set to saddle both The Young Master and Doing Fine.

Williams said of his pair: "The plan is to run the two of them.

"I'm not sure if Clan Des Obeaux will run or not. Paul does like to run them, but it's a question of whether he'll run him on that ground.

"It probably won't make much difference to us if he runs or not. If he does we'll be slightly out of the weights, which isn't ideal, but Kitty's Light isn't over-big, so if he carries 10st it wouldn't hurt.

"If Clan Des Obeaux does come out, then he'll nudge up in the weights, but I wouldn't be too worried either way."

The Young Master won the race in 2016 and was second when the race was last run two years ago, while Doing Fine also has winning form over the course and distance.

Mulholland said: "The plan is to run both horses, all going well.

"It's five years since The Young Master won it, but he's still going strong and is as fit as we can get him.

"He hasn't had a run for a while (since August), but he's had a couple of away-days and this has always been the plan for him.

"Doing Fine won the London National at Sandown earlier in the season and likes it around there - he's run well in this race in the past.

"The Young Master is 12 and Doing Fine is 13. It's a pity they're getting on in age, but it happens to us all!"

Henry de Bromhead's Plan Of Attack and the Sean Doyle-trained Crosshue Boy could travel from Ireland.

Other hopefuls include Kim Bailey's El Presente and the Venetia Williams-trained Cepage.