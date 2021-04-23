Robert Havlin decides against appeal

Robert Havlin will not appeal against the 21-day ban he incurred for his ride aboard Stowell at Lingfield on Wednesday.

Havlin was found to have failed to take all reasonable and permissible measures to ensure Stowell obtained his best possible placing in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Novice Stakes at the Surrey venue.

The rider was aboard John and Thady Gosden's second string in the 12-furlong heat, with Stowell going off a 16-1 chance while stablemate Polling Day, the mount of Frankie Dettori, was the 2-9 favourite.

Stowell made eyecatching late progress in the final furlong and was eventually beaten a head by his stable companion under what the stewards termed "an apparently tender hands and heels ride"

Havlin was given a 21-day ban, which rules him out May 5-8 and 10-26 inclusive, and after considering an appeal, the Professional Jockeys Association has announced he will not contest the suspension.

The PJA tweeted: "We can confirm that having reviewed the race and taken advice, Rab Havlin has decided not to appeal the decision of the Lingfield stewards."