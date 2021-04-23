Alenquer lands Classic Trial

Alenquer wins the Classic Trial at Sandown
Image: Alenquer wins the Classic Trial at Sandown

Alenquer showed plenty of guts and determination in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown to give Tom Marquand a nice winner on his first ride back since a successful spell in Australia.

Trained by William Haggas, the son of Alderflug had won on his debut at Newbury last season before finishing second in a Listed race at Haydock.

Rather ignored in the market as a 25-1 chance, Marquand brought his mount alongside the pace-setting Yibir a long way out, although to his credit Charlie Appleby's charge found a second wind.

The pair were involved in a protracted battle, but just as it seemed Alenquer had seen Yibir off once and for all, his stablemate Adayar began to thrown down a challenge having made up plenty of ground.

Alenquer won by half a length, with a neck back to Yibir in third. Lone Eagle was fourth.

The winner holds an entry in the Dante at York, but is not currently in the Cazoo Derby.

Marquand said: "It's a great feeling knowing you can come back and jump aboard a horse like this, who showed much of what you would hope to see from a Derby hope.

"He had form in the soft and there was a bit of juice in the ground today which helped him.

"He looks like a horse that will have no trouble getting further as he stays this stiff 10 furlongs well and was wandering about in front.

"It was nice to see a little bit of improvement from him in a race that will have tightened and sharpened him up."

