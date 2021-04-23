Search For A Song waits for reappearance date

Search For A Song's seasonal reappearance has been delayed due to the dry weather, after connections decided not to declare her for the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan on Sunday.

The dual Irish St Leger winner was taken out of the Group Three contest by trainer Dermot Weld, who will wait a little longer before returning the Moyglare Stud-owned five-year-old to action.

"We hoped to run Search For A Song in the Vintage Crop on Sunday and while she has never been better in her life, with the dry weather and ground we couldn't take the chance running her," said Kris Weld, assistant to his father.

"We'll wait for another few weeks and see."

Weld junior reports Tarnawa to be in good form, but there is no set date for her 2021 debut yet.

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October remains the long-term objective for the Aga Khan-owned five-year-old. She ended the last campaign with a hat-trick of Group One victories in the Prix Vermeille, Prix de l'Opera and Breeders' Cup Turf.

"Tarnawa is very well. There isn't really a plan with her yet, and boring and all as it sounds, we'll be guided by her," said Weld.

"She is still on her break, but will be back shortly.

"The reason she is being kept in training is to have a go at the Arc and we'll see if she's up to it or not - please God she is."

Weld was speaking at Cork, after Kailash (1-2 favourite) got off the mark at the sixth attempt in division two of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, the Mastercraftsman colt led over two furlongs out under Colin Keane and went on to score by a length and three-quarters from Star Official.

"He is a grand horse, always runs an honest race and might get a little further in time and more ease in the ground would be a help," Weld added.

"He has toughed it out well, is a grand genuine sort and the blinkers just sharpened him up. He deserved that today and I'd like to see a drop of rain before he runs again."