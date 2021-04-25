Paul Nicholls rules out appeal against Enrilo demotion

Paul Nicholls has confirmed connections of Enrilo have decided against an appeal following his demotion in Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

The seven-year-old passed the post in front in the traditional end-of-season feature for the 12-times champion trainer and newly-crowned champion jockey Harry Skelton.

However, the stewards deemed the 7-2 favourite had interfered with the Christian Williams-trained Kitty's Light and placed him behind that rival in third.

Kitty's Light was promoted to the runner-up spot, while Alan King's Potterman, who passed the post in second, was named the winner.

Immediately after the race, Nicholls said: "It's a bit of a strange result really, but it's just frustrating because the best horse in the race by miles didn't win the race.

"He did cause him some interference, but would that horse he interfered with have definitely won the race?

"I don't know. I thought straight away after watching on my phone that he'd keep it - even though he's caused interference - and that's what I said to the owners.

"I've just said to the owners we'll look at it and see if it's worth an appeal."

However, the Ditcheat handler posted about the situation on Twitter on Sunday lunchtime.

The post read: "Just had a long discussion with the owners of Enrilo and we are as it were, going to take it on the chin, move on and not appeal the amended result in the @bet365 Gold Cup @Sandownpark yesterday and look forward to next season with him."