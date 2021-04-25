Noon Star takes centre stage at Wetherby

Noon Star emerged as a potential Oaks contender after making an impressive start to her campaign at Wetherby.

Sir Michael Stoute's filly is a daughter of Galileo out of the top-class racemare Midday, who won six Group Ones in the colours of the late owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah, but was narrowly denied in the Oaks at Epsom by Sariska in 2009.

Having made a promising start to her career when third at Salisbury in September, Noon Star opened her account with a clear-cut win at Nottingham the following month and was a 4-5 favourite for her reappearance in the racingtv.com Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Ridden by Richard Kingscote, the three-year-old displayed a willing attitude to pull two and a half lengths clear of Loving Dream, with Franklet a further six lengths away in third.

Paddy Power cut Noon Star to 12-1 from 20-1 for the Cazoo Oaks on June 4.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Abdullah's Juddmonte operation, said: "I think it was pleasing the way she did it. She jumped well, settled in a good position and the first and second drew clear, which is encouraging for the future.

"We'll discuss with the (Abdullah) family what they want to do, but there will be options like that (Oaks)."