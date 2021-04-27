No decision over Oxted York run

Roger Teal will decide closer to the time whether Oxted takes his chance in the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York next month.

Should last year's July Cup winner sidestep the Group Two over six furlongs on May 12, he would go straight to Royal Ascot.

"He's all good. We're possibly heading to York for the Duke of York. We'll just see how he is," said Teal.

"We've left him in that and if we're happy with him we'll run him, and if we're not happy with him we'll wait for Ascot."

Oxted was beaten into second place by Summerghand when bidding for back-to-back victories in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket on his seasonal debut.