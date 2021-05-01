Creative Force on target for Godolphin at Newmarket

Creative Force will have his sights raised after claiming a third victory from four career starts at Newmarket.

Impressive on his racecourse debut on the Rowley Mile last season, the Dubawi colt disappointed on his only subsequent juvenile appearance in the the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, having been gelded during the off-season, Charlie Appleby's charge made a winning reappearance at the Craven meeting last month and was the 4-5 favourite to follow up in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting Betfair Handicap.

William Buick's mount travelled strongly for much of the six-furlong contest and picked up well once meeting the rising ground to keep Perotto at bay by a length.

Appleby said: "He's progressive and we'll try to step up into a bit of black type now.

"Unfortunately the Commonwealth Cup (at Royal Ascot) isn't an option because he's got no undercarriage!

"He's very professional and travels well and he's honest.

"I haven't got any immediate plans, but as William says, he deserves a crack at a Group race now."