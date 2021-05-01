Queen Power bids to take centre stage in Dahlia Stakes

Queen Power bids to go one better than last season when she lines up for the Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on Sunday.

The mare, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, made good late progress to get within a length and a quarter of Terebellum.

Queen Power backed that up that promising reappearance by running third to Nazeef in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and then she was fourth to Fancy Blue in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Her season was cut short due to training issues after she disappointed when third at Salisbury as the evens favourite in a Listed contest. However, she is reported to be ready to return to action.

"She's doing well very well. Sir Michael is very pleased with her. She ran very well in this race last year and we hope she can go one better," said Alastair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing.

"She had a bit of an interrupted season last year. We still believe we've not seen the best of her yet.

"It was nothing serious. She had some niggles that kept her off. She's had a clear run now. We'd be hopeful of a good run. She deserves to win a Group race at some point."

Lady Bowthorpe opened her Group-race account in the Valiant Fillies' Stakes at Ascot in July. Her trainer William Jarvis is happy with the daughter of Nathaniel, who ended her 2020 campaign finishing sixth to Nazeef in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

"She's been working very well and looks in great condition for her first start of the season," said the Newmarket handler.

"Probably in an ideal world we could do with a drop of rain, but I'm sure it will be good, safe ground.

"I couldn't be happier with her and I'm very much looking forward to her running. I think she's in a good place at the moment."

Richard Hannon is pleased with Posted after she showed her well-being at exercise earlier this week.

"Posted did a bit of work on Tuesday, and she's not pulling half as much as she did last year. She seems to have grown up a little bit, so I would think she'd have a very good chance," he said.

"It all depends on how she runs, but she will hopefully be good enough for some big races this year."

Lavender's Blue and Fooraat, who were first and second in the Listed Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton four weeks ago, renew rivalry while Freyja, Indie Angel and Norma complete the eight-runner field.