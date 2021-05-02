High Definition pointing towards Derby trial at Lingfield

High Definition, ante-post favourite for the Cazoo Derby, could warm up for Epsom with a run in the Novibet Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien believes the Surrey track will give the twice-raced unbeaten son of Galileo vital experience ahead of the premier Classic on June 5.

High Definition is as low as 5-2 for the Derby, thanks to winning the Group Two Beresford Stakes on his second start at the Curragh in September.

"We're thinking of going to Lingfield," said O'Brien.

"He needs to start and with all the trials we're just trying to split them up.

"He's a baby and we're worried about Lingfield, but we have to learn.

"What's different about him is his stride is half a stride longer than everything else.

"He's going to learn a lot."

Van Gogh, who fared best of O'Brien's three runners in the Qipco 2000 Guineas on Saturday when eighth to Poetic Flare, is likely to be in the Ballydoyle stable's Derby squad.

"Van Gogh ran well. He's probably a horse for the Derby - stepping up in trip," said O'Brien.

He reflected on the performances of Wembley (11th) and Battleground (13th), who disappointed.

"Battleground cruised with Frankie (Dettori) down past halfway and when he asked him he got disunited as he changed (his legs) in front and didn't change behind," he said.

"When that happens, it's like a wheel flying off a car, so that was it gone with him.

"Ryan's (Moore) horse (Wembley) ran well. He just felt when they started quickening down into the dip he got a bit disorganised.

"He ran here (Newmarket) before on soft ground, but it's a big difference on fast ground. I think he'll step forward a good bit from that run."