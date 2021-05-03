Teal eager to take Gold Cup test with Ocean Wind

Roger Teal is keen to have another crack at Stradivarius with Ocean Wind after getting within a length of the great stayer in the Sagaro Stakes.

The pair will meet again in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month, with Teal weighing up whether or not Ocean Wind will run in Sandown's Henry II Stakes first.

Given the Sagaro Stakes was only the five-year-old's seventh run on the Flat, Teal believes his charge is still improving - especially as the form of his first run of the season at Nottingham was also given a hefty boost at the weekend.

"We were very pleased with him at Ascot, it was very encouraging and he just doesn't know how to disappoint," said Teal.

"The only time he is ever run over further than two miles was when he won the Cesarewitch Trial easily, so the extra distance in the Gold Cup will definitely suit him.

"It was pleasing to see the winner from Nottingham (Sir Ron Priestley) come out and win so well at Newmarket as well - he looks a very good horse. It just goes to show Nottingham was a proper race.

"The Ascot form looks rock solid. Obviously everyone knows Stradivarius, but the third had won the race last year on the all-weather and the three of them were a long way clear.

"Stradivarius did pinch us up slightly, which made us check our run and come round. I'm not saying we'd have beaten him, but we might have finished closer.

"We're definitely looking forward to taking him on again anyway, we've had the practice run and now we'll have a real crack at him!

"Stradivarius is Stradivarius, we're under no illusions how good he is, but I do think going up in trip will suit us and it was encouraging to run him to a length. My fellow is still learning his trade, but we're getting there.

"There is a possibility of him going to Sandown before Ascot, but he'll tell us if he needs to go."