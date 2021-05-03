Fev Rover camp eye choice of Group One targets

Fev Rover has either the Irish 1,000 Guineas or the Prix Saint-Alary on her agenda after her big run at Newmarket.

Richard Fahey's filly outran odds of 22-1 to be beaten only a length and a quarter into third by Mother Earth in Sunday's 1000 Guineas.

Taking a keen hold from the stalls, Fev Rover disputed the lead for the first five furlongs before crossing the line a neck behind runner-up Saffron Beach.

Nick Bradley's racing partnership owns the horse, and he was in attendance alongside a clutch of fellow shareholders.

"Fev Rover ran a great race," he said.

"We decided we wanted to be handy, because there didn't look to be much pace in the race.

"She was a little keen early doors, but we had her where we wanted her.

"She looked like she was going to drop away, but then she picked up out of the dip and ran really well."

The daughter of Gutaifan had previously enjoyed both Group and Listed successes, having gained black type form in Sandown's Star Stakes last season before taking the Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

Bradley has another tilt at Group One glory pencilled in this month, with both the Irish Classic at the Curragh and ParisLongchamp's Prix Saint-Alary under consideration.

"I haven't spoken to Richard (Fahey) this morning," he said.

"But we'll probably go for the Irish Guineas or the Alary next."

Should the latter race be targeted, Bradley's filly is likely to cross paths with another who did his silks proud at Newmarket on Sunday.

Mystery Angel gave rookie trainer George Boughey his highest-profile winner to date when taking the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes under Ben Curtis.

The length-and-three-quarters victory signified a change in fortunes for the daughter of Kodi Bear, who has been narrowly beaten three times in Listed contests.

Her efforts in the Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract, the Montrose Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix Rose de Mai all fell just short of the mark, with her subsequent run in the Prix Francois Mathet at Saint-Cloud ending in a fifth-placed finish.

"She's been really unlucky," said Bradley.

"From when Frankie (Dettori) rode her at Newmarket onwards, she probably should have won all those races.

"Things didn't quite go our way in each circumstance for different reasons, but yesterday she showed everybody how good she was.

"We knew she was that good, but the last one kind of knocked our confidence a little bit.

"She's obviously a very good filly, and Ben (Curtis) gave her a great ride - the tactics were to take to the front and make it a stamina test."

Next week's Musidora Stakes at York is a possibility, but Bradley is more inclined to target the Prix Saint-Alary and a possible clash with Fev Rover.

"She (Mystery Angel) ran a great race and she will probably go for the Alary next," he said.

"We'll look at the Musidora, but it'll probably be the Group One Alary in France."