Broome sweeps aside Mooresbridge opposition

Aidan O'Brien's Broome completed a hat trick of victories when taking the Group Two Coolmore Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.

The five-year-old started his season with a Listed win in the Devoy Stakes at Naas in March, following up that victory with a Group Three triumph in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh in April.

Starting as the 4-9 favourite for Monday's contest, the entire son of Australia prevailed more comfortably than the two-length winning margin would suggest in the hands of Ryan Moore

"He's a lovely horse and he's come back very well this year," the jockey said.

"There is plenty left in there and he kind of played with them to be honest.

"He's unbeaten at 10 (furlongs), but I do think he'll get further."

On the bay's chances of holding his own when returned to Group One level, Moore added: "He's only had a couple of goes and has been fourth on two occasions, so he's entitled to have another go at it."

Noel Meade's Helvic Dream came home in second, with Joseph O'Brien's Twilight Payment a further four and a half lengths behind in third.