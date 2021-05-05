Al Aasy set for Newbury

Al Aasy is in such good form at home he has persuaded William Haggas to run him in the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury on May 15.

Haggas was going to send the impressive John Porter winner straight to the Coronation Cup at Epsom - but he has been burning up the gallops at home and will return to Berkshire for the race registered as the Aston Park.

"I was going to wait for the Coronation Cup, but he's too well so he's going to run next Saturday in a Group Three back at Newbury on Lockinge day," said Haggas.

"That will give us three weeks to Epsom. He worked beautifully this (Wednesday) morning. He's a very impressive horse at home.

"He wouldn't go over the top (if he didn't run at Newbury), but he might get a bit fresh and silly. He needs racing, that horse, he didn't race much last year.

"I don't like carrying penalties in stakes races, but this race is a good fit - I don't want to go further up in trip for the Yorkshire Cup and I think the Coronation Cup is the right race.

"He's very powerful and everything is easy for him, we'll see how good he is soon enough but at the moment he's an impressive horse."

Stablemate My Oberon may skip the Lockinge on the same day in favour of a trip to France.

Speaking on Nick Luck's Daily Podcast, Haggas said: "I'm debating about him. I really want to go for the Prix d'Ispahan on May 30 and I can't do both.

"I want to go up in trip with him and he's in the Prince of Wales's and I'll put him in the Eclipse.

"If he's going to improve enough to be a proper horse, he's got to do it going up in trip. He was good at Newmarket over nine and I'm just not sure taking on Palace Pier is the right way round.

"I think if we go for a nine-furlong Group One in France that fits better, we've got to make him a stallion."

Should he end up in the Prince of Wales's then My Oberon could bump into another stablemate in the shape of globetrotter Addeybb.

"I'm not going to turn him away and I'm going to get him ready for the Prince of Wales's, I think," said Haggas.