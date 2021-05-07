Frankie Dettori and Falcon Eight take flight in Chester Cup, ending 30-year gap since previous win

Frankie Dettori ended a 30-year wait for his second victory in the Chester Cup aboard Dermot Weld's Irish challenger Falcon Eight.

Out of the same mare that produced the top-class Free Eagle and dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song, Falcon Eight was a 15-2 chance as he made his handicap debut under top-weight on the Roodee.

Dettori, who won the 1991 Chester Cup aboard Star Player, produced a typically well-executed ride aboard the Moyglare Stud Farm-owned six-year-old - keeping his powder dry in midfield for much of the two-and-a-quarter-mile feature.

The popular Italian allowed his mount to make inroads ahead of the home turn before switching wide, after which Falcon Eight powered up the straight to win comfortably by two lengths.

The Grand Visir filled the runner-up spot, with Hochfeld third and Coeur De Lion fourth.

Dettori said: "I had to go to Plan C. I know he's not the fastest away and they went fast, so I just thought 'well, I've got to take it.'

"The pace was honest throughout, but I was able to take a pull and I saved ground by going all the way to the back. When we got to three and a half (furlongs) out I peeled off and went two or three wide.

"I was able to slingshot around the turn and in fairness, he picked up. I know he was lumping 9st 10lb, but he is a Group horse really.

"Dermot always had this race in mind - he booked me three weeks ago - and he's a master at these kinds of things. He made my life easy.

"It's a bit like Australian racing with its short straight here, because you are on a stayer you've got to get them going early between the three and the two."

He added: "I don't remember it (first Chester Cup) - I hope I don't have to wait another 30 years!"