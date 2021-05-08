German raider Axana lands Chartwell Stakes

German raider Axana proved too strong for the British contingent in the Novibet Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

A dual winner at Group Three level in her homeland two seasons ago, the five-year-old failed to add to her tally in 2020, but made a successful start to the current campaign in a Listed event at Hoppegarten last month.

With likely favourite Double Or Bubble a late withdrawal on account of the rain-softened ground, Andreas Wohler's charge was a 4-1 shot in the hands of Jason Watson and travelled strongly towards the head of affairs throughout.

Axana did drift slightly right under pressure inside the final furlong, briefly impeding eventual runner-up Bounce The Blues.

The stewards did call an inquiry into possible interference, but with Watson's mount ultimately well on top as she passed the post with three-quarters of a length in hand, the placings remained unaltered.

Wohler said: "She's a good filly and Jason gave her a good ride.

"She had some issues last year, which is why she had a short season.

"This year everything was right, she came back in the correct style, so we were hopeful for today.

"We will see if we can find another race for her in England or France. We'll see how the filly is and discuss it with connections.

"It's not easy to bring a runner over to England, especially at this time, so I'm very pleased."