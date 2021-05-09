Bolshoi Ballet skips to Derby favouritism with Leopardstown win

Bolshoi Ballet leapt to the head of the Cazoo Derby ante-post market with an impressive trial victory at Leopardstown.

Aidan O'Brien's Galileo colt was far too good for his rivals in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes - a race which has been springboard to a succession of the Ballydoyle trainer's champions over the years.

Ryan Moore tracked big outsider Wexford Soil in the early stages of the Group Three, before taking over with three furlongs to run and quickly scooting clear with a quarter of a mile to run.

The outcome was instantly beyond doubt, and the even-money favourite crossed the line six lengths clear of his vain pursuers, led by stablemate Lough Derg.

Mac Swiney failed to boost his Derby prospects by managing only a near seven-length fourth.

Bolshoi Ballet, who was following up his course-and-distance victory in the Ballysax Stakes last month, was quickly promoted to outright favouritism for next month's Derby - at as short as 7-4 with Coral.

He had previously shared the top of the market at around 5-1 with unbeaten stablemate High Definition, who had to miss his intended prep run in Lingfield's Derby Trial on Saturday because of a poor blood test but may yet be in action in the Dante Stakes at York this week.

O'Brien was notable among the admirers of Bolshoi Ballet's performance.

"He's very uncomplicated, quickens, relaxes," he said.

"We always loved him. He travelled to France last year (fifth in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud) in ground that we knew he wouldn't like - but we wanted to travel him for experience.

"We are delighted with that and we couldn't have asked for any more from him.

"There was an even pace which was great. He quickened well and he gets it (the trip)."

Moore added: "He's a very professional horse and was always travelling beautifully through the race. He's very smooth and ticks a lot of boxes.

"It was a proper test today, and that will stand him in good stead for what comes next.

"It's very windy, and inexperienced horses are getting knocked around. He has a super attitude and is a straightforward horse."

O'Brien confirmed High Definition still has a chance of taking part in Thursday's Derby trial at York, which he reiterated is paramount for his participation at Epsom.

He said: "High Definition will do a bit in the morning, and we are hoping that he might go to York.

"His blood count is still coming down - it's not 100 per cent yet, but it's a lot better than it was. It's nearly there.

"We need to run obviously. He has to get out if he's going to the Derby.

"He's not been medicated, because we couldn't find anything."