Rachael Blackmore: Grand National-winning jockey in fine form with three winners at Killarney

Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a hat-trick of winners during a successful day on the opening card of Killarney's three-day May meeting.

Mr Tambourine Man triumphed on his second run over hurdles when taking the Follow Killarney Races On Instagram Maiden Hurdle to give the Grand National-winning jockey the first leg of her treble when riding for trainer John Halley.

The four-year-old was previously campaigned on the Flat by Aidan O'Brien and joined Halley's yard in April to embark on his jumping career.

The Galileo gelding was fourth on his hurdling debut at Kilbeggan, a run he built on to come home eight lengths ahead of San Pedro.

"He had a lovely run the last day in Kilbeggan so (he was) stepping up on that," Blackmore said of the 4-1 scorer. "It was great he could do that today.

"John does loads of schooling with them, but the penny is still only dropping with him on the jumping side of it."

Blackmore sealed a double after steering Henry de Bromhead's Cavalry Master to a four-and-a-half-length victory in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Novice Chase.

A seven-year-old by Milan, the grey Cavalry Master (2-1) was an impressive winner at Kilbeggan and handled another furlong on this occasion with aplomb.

"He stepped up again from the last day and is taking to chasing very well," Blackmore said.

"In the past he won a two-mile bumper at Kilbeggan, so we weren't sure if he'd stay, but the last day he stayed really well.

"He was up in trip a little further again today and stayed on well again."

Gin On Lime (15-8) then became Blackmore's third winner when she prevailed in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase for De Bromhead, easily beating stablemate and 7-4 favourite Tune The Chello by 42 lengths, having been left clear two out.

"She is a very good mare on her day and really enjoyed it there," Blackmore said.

"She had a little break and seems to have come back from it really well.

"The ground is on the better side of yielding, she jumped and travelled brilliantly and could go through the summer."

Noel Meade's Jesse Evans could head for the Galway Hurdle after victory in the Kelly Farm Modernisation Ltd Handicap Hurdle.

The 9-2 winner was a competitive third at Punchestown and improved on that run to succeed by half a length under Sean Flanagan.

"He is obviously a smart horse and his run at Punchestown was his first in a competitive handicap and it has sharpened him up," the jockey said.

"He might need a trip in time or exactly what we have had today, a really strong gallop - the Galway Hurdle could be a possibility."

Getaway Gorgeous became a Listed winner when taking the Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle for Brian Hayes and Willie Mullins.

Running for the first time since finishing last of 23 runners in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the mare was this time triumphant as she defeated Western Victory by a length and a half.

The seven-year-old was kept towards the rear of the field for much of the race, but began to pick her rivals off in the final furlongs and overcame a messy jump at the last to prevail at 11-2.

"She landed there at the back of the second-last and I had to keep going then and she jinked at the last when she got a bit of light and was wandering around a bit," Hayes said.

"She was due to run without a hood in Punchestown, but slipped up on the way to the start and was withdrawn, so today was only her second run without a hood and having no hood today maybe lit the fire again and she won well.

"She ran OK when finishing 10th in the Paddy Mullins Hurdle (in February) which worked out to be a great race and I was delighted with her today."