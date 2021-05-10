Chepstow Tuesday meeting abandoned after heavy rain

Tuesday's meeting at Chepstow has been called off following an inspection.
Officials checked the track on Monday morning after 48.5 millimetres of rain fell at the venue over the weekend.
The ground was deemed not fit for racing and with further rain expected, the fixture has been cancelled.
