Noon Star and Teona clash in Tattersalls Musidora Stakes

Sir Michael Stoute's Noon Star and the Roger Varian-trained Teona put their Cazoo Oaks credentials on the line in Wednesday's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.

A total of eight fillies will line up in the trial, which is a Group Three races in its own right so offers valuable black type.

Noon Star, who runs in the Juddmonte colours, is a daughter of brilliant mare Midday, a multiple Group One winner for Sir Henry Cecil, and she is by champion sire Galileo.

Third on her debut at Salisbury, she subsequently beat Hugo Palmer's Ocean Road, who was placed in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, at Nottingham.

Noon Star gave some idea of just how good she might be when carrying a 7lb penalty to success at Wetherby on her seasonal bow, with Lingfield winner Sherbet Lemon back in fourth.

She will be ridden by Richard Kingscote, who was also in the plate at Wetherby.

Teona has been heavily backed for the Classic in recent days and Varian has had a degree of success in the trials to date.

The Sea The Stars filly was a nine-length winner at Newcastle when she was last seen in November.

Mystery Angel will aim to take another step up the ladder having won the Pretty Polly for George Boughey.

John Gosden runs Senita, another filly owned by Juddmonte, but well beaten by Hurricane Lane on her return at Newbury.

Andrew Balding's Auria, the Ed Walker-trained Glenartney, Quiet Assassin from Adrian Keatley's yard and Aidan O'Brien's Snowfall, not seen since she was confused with subsequent Guineas winner Mother Earth in the Fillies' Mile, complete the field.

One the same card is the Group Two Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes which sees July Cup winner Oxted head a field of 12.

Following a fruitless trip to Saudi Arabia, Oxted finished a narrow second to David O'Meara's Summerghand in the Abernant Stakes and the pair meet again.

Tim Easterby has high hopes for Art Power this season after the grey performed well in the top sprints last term as a three-year-old.

In a similar boat is Walker's Starman, who only lost his unbeaten record at Ascot on Champions Day on soft ground.

Varian's Jersey Stakes winner Molatham drops back to six furlongs having ended his last campaign over a mile, with William Haggas running Nahaarr.

Kevin Ryan's trio of Brando, Emaraaty Ana and Queen Jo Jo, Richard Fahey's Ventura Rebel, Karl Burke's Lady In France and Saeed bin Suroor's Final Song also run.