Preakness Stakes still plan for Medina Spirit

Bob Baffert intends to run Medina Spirit in the Preakness Stakes - and has cited "cancel culture" after the Kentucky Derby winner failed a drug test.
Baffert insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing after Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone.
"It did not happen, that's the really seriously troubling part of it," he told Fox News.
"These horses don't live in a bubble. People are touching them. You went from the Derby - after the Derby everybody is up there touching them. There are so many ways they could get contaminated."
Baffert announced the failed test on Sunday morning, describing the results as a "gut punch", but officials at Churchill Downs barred him from making any further entries there.
Trending
- Carra and Neville's end-of-season MNF awards
- Nev predicts Sancho pursuit over striker after Cavani extension
- AJ: We're tired of waiting, Fury!
- Merson Says: Chelsea learned valuable lesson against Man City
- Driver Ratings: Hamilton, Leclerc star; Perez's pain
- 'I'll be back' vows Saunders after op goes well
- 'Gutted' Parker: Time for 'big decisions'
- Portugal increasingly likely to hold City-Chelsea CL final
- Ole eyeing quickfire wins to quell supporter angst
- PL predictions: Leicester to win at Man Utd
The draw for Saturday's Preakness was delayed by 24 hours until Tuesday, while Medina Spirit's participation is in apparent doubt.
But Baffert said: "They (Medina Spirit and stablemate Concert Tour) are on their way now, they should arrive this afternoon. I'm going to run two horses.
"I haven't heard anything officially - they haven't told me anything. I know Churchill Downs came out with that statement, that was pretty harsh.
"With all the noise - we live in a different world now - this America is different. It was like a 'cancel culture' kind of thing, so they are reviewing it."
Baffert is currently awaiting the results of the split (B) sample.
"I haven't been told anything - we're prepared to run," he added.
"There's a long process. There will a split sample, then there'll be a hearing - it will take months. This isn't done with a week - it's a long period.
"We did not cheat to win the Kentucky Derby."