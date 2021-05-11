Art Power up in Duke Of York for Tim Easterby

Tim Easterby reports Art Power ready to return to the fray in the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes on the Knavesmire on Wednesday.

The son of Dark Angel, owned by King Power Racing, enjoyed a successful three-year-old campaign that saw him develop into a serious contender for sprinting honours.

After completing a hat-trick in convincing fashion in the Group Three Lacken Stakes at Naas in July, Art Power contested Group One company for his last three races.

He had his baptism at the top level in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, where he was sixth to Battaash over the minimum trip, and was fourth in both the Haydock Sprint Cup and the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in the autumn.

"He looks great, he's in good form and is working well," said the Great Habton handler.

"We're aiming for Ascot and the Diamond Jubilee with him. This is a good starting point."

"We're ready for off."

Oxted bids to win for the first time since he lifted the July Cup in the summer.

The Roger Teal-trained sprinter has just had three starts since then, with the latest coming at Newmarket when he was beaten by Summerghand in the Abernant Stakes.

The five-year-old takes on that old rival as well as other talented speedsters, but Teal could not be happier with his charge.

"He's been working well and seems to be in good order. I'm very happy with him," he said the Lambourn handler.

"It's a tough race, but at that level it's going to be competitive. He'll have to be on his A game, but he goes there in good form."

Starman finished behind Brando (second), Art Power (fourth) and Oxted (fifth) when only 14th in the Champions Sprint when he got stuck in very testing ground.

"We've been waiting for this race all spring. He's in cracking form," said trainer Ed Walker.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the potential ground. I'm hoping the rain stays away. He's been training great and moving fantastic, but it's a stiff renewal of the race.

"He was beaten by a few of these at Ascot last year, for which we blamed the ground. Tom (Marquand) said he couldn't get his feet out of the mud. We're just hoping that on better ground, over the course and distance when he beat Dakota Gold, he can get back to winning ways and prove worthy of a shot at the Diamond Jubilee.

"We're excited and couldn't be happier."

Molatham drops back to six furlongs for the first time since he was runner-up to Mums Tipple on his racecourse debut at Ascot in July 2019.

Roger Varian is hoping the Night Of Thunder colt can book his place in the Diamond Jubilee at the Royal meeting.

"We're hopeful - he's training super and looks fantastic," said Varian.

"It's his first run over six furlongs since he made his debut as a two-year-old, but he's won a Jersey Stakes and has been placed in a Park Stakes - he's a good horse.

"He's a deceptive horse because he's a fairly laid-back worker at home, but in his races he's always been a strong traveller.

"York is quite a sharp track, but we're hoping that he'll handle the drop in trip to six furlongs and runs well enough to put himself in the Diamond Jubilee picture."

Saeed bin Suroor is pleased with Final Song, who has her first run back in the UK after spending the winter in Dubai.

The four-year-old filly, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, was second in the Group One Al Quoz Sprint on the last of her four races at Meydan where she was successful in the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint.

"Final Song worked nicely on Saturday and is ready to go on her first UK start this season," Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com.

"She showed out in Dubai that this trip really suits and I am hopeful of another good run."