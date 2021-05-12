Ilaraab makes it six of the best

Ilaraab took his winning streak to six with an impressive performance in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap at York.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old ended the 2020 campaign with victory over the extended 10 furlongs on this course in October, and showed he was still on the upgrade when destroying this field of seasoned handicappers.

Tom Marquand had the son of Wootton Bassett in the last half dozen as Sam Cooke made the running with My Frankel and Glasses Up in the front rank.

Sam Cooke was reeled in at the business end, and Raymond Tusk hit the front, but llaraab (7-2 favourite) made relentless progress down the outside and was soon in control.

He bounded clear in the final furlong to score by three lengths from 40-1 runner-up Raymond Tusk. Throne Hall was half a length away in third place, with Win O'Clock fourth.

Marquand said: "The ground is drying out, and it could almost do with a sprinkling of rain to loosen it out a little.

"You wouldn't know where the ceiling is for this lad - you couldn't say he was putting it all on the line to get in front there.

"It wasn't as if he got there on the bridle, and I almost expected him to do that. I'd only had the chance to win on him once, but he's always impressed me in that he'd just do enough to win. I guess that is why he has won six on the bounce and still doesn't look fully exposed.

"It's a blessing that he's got that trait, really."