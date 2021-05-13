Copper Knight wins again on the Knavesmire

Copper Knight won the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap at York for a second time to gain a fifth success on the Knavesmire.

Rated as high as 106 at his peak, he was well-backed at Chester last week to take advantage of a much-reduced rating of 85 but could only finish third to Jabbarockie.

One of three runners for Tim Easterby along with Count D'orsay and top-weight Sunday Sovereign, the market spoke strongly in his favour and he was sent off the 11-2 joint-favourite.

In front a long way out, first James Sullivan's mount had to see off the attentions of Jawwaal on entering the final furlong and then Mulzim made good ground from the rear to chase him home, at a distance of half a length.

Easterby said: "He's a star, last year he just lost his way a bit.

"He ran great first time out (second at Newmarket), but went up a fair bit and that snookered him.

"He got himself re-handicapped really and he ran well at Chester last week.

"He likes it here. We might look at the Dash at Epsom."

He added: "When he first came he was a bit stressy and took a bit of settling down, but he's just one of those horses that is easier to train now."

Another Chester third went a couple of places better in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Hambleton Handicap, with the David Barron-trained Kynren coming out on top in a thrilling finish.

Ridden by Connor Beasley, 17-2 chance was strongly pressed by 7-2 favourite Brunch in the closing stages, but clung on by a neck.

"I got a little bit checked two and a half furlongs down, but once I got him back in a rhythm he went to the line all the way," said the winning jockey.

"He's a model of consistency and ran a mighty race last week at Chester. Coming back to a lovely track like York with a bit of ease in the ground just played to his strengths.

"I followed the fancied ones through and it worked out well."