Newmarket winners bid for big Guineas doubles

Poetic Flare and Mother Earth are set to bid for Classic doubles in their respective French Guineas assignments at ParisLongchamp this weekend.

Jim Bolger's Poetic Flare, a tenacious winner of this month's 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, is one of 12 set to do battle on Sunday following final declarations.

Aidan O'Brien's Newmarket heroine Mother Earth is one of a field of 14 for the French 1000 Guineas on the same card.

Poetic Flare forms part of a twin Irish challenge in the 2000 Guineas, alongside O'Brien's Dewhurst winner St Mark's Basilica, while Lambourn trainer Archie Watson sends his Greenham Stakes runner-up Mehmento to take on the home contingent.

Frederic Rossi's Sealiway, winner of the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at the same course last October, will carry many of France's hopes - and Andre Fabre, who has won the last two editions of this colts' Classic, is represented by Parchemin.

Mother Earth will be joined in the 1000 Guineas by a fellow Irish filly in Ken Condon's Miss Amulet - making her seasonal reappearance after a successful two-year-old campaign, which included Lowther Stakes victory at York and and an admirable third at the Breeders' Cup.

Ralph Beckett flies the flag for Britain with his Listed and Group Three winner Lullaby Moon - also making her first start of the season - while Philomene, unbeaten in two starts for Fabre, and Francis-Henri Graffard's Sweet Lady lead home hopes.