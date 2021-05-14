Nymphadora shows dash for York win

Nymphadora claimed a clear-cut victory in the Langleys Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York.

Sixth behind the exciting Desert Dreamer on her racecourse debut at Newmarket last month, Andrew Balding's juvenile was a 13-2 chance as she stepped up to Listed class on the Knavesmire.

Jason Watson's mount moved to the front passing the two-furlong marker and while several challengers attempted to reel her in, the daughter of No Nay Never refused to yield and passed the post with a length and a quarter in hand.

Canonized filled the runner-up spot, with 7-2 favourite Crazyland close-up behind in third.

Paddy Power quote Nymphadora at 8-1 for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Watson said: "She showed ability on her first run and that day she kind of jumped slow and ended up leading the race.

"She's come on plenty for that today, she travelled like a real star.

"She got to the front and was looking around her, obviously still a bit green with it being her second run.

"It wouldn't surprise me if she did a stay a bit further, there's obviously a bit more in the tank.

"She's obviously shown she can do it over five (furlongs) today, she's not short of speed.

"Maybe with a bit more time she can go over six, it'll be interesting to see what she can do - she gave me a really nice feel."

Balding's wife, Anna Lisa, added: "She's always shown plenty at home, at Newmarket she showed her pace and she's built on that today."