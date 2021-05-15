Palace Pier storms to Lockinge success

Palace Pier easily disposed of his rivals to post an impressive victory in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Frankie Dettori held John and Thady Gosden's 1-2 favourite up well off the early pace but moved ominously into contention to then take control two furlongs out.

Palace Pier was winning for the seventh time in eight starts, and taking his Group One career tally to three.

He underlined his status as one of Europe's outstanding milers, winning by a length and a half from the admirable Lady Bowthorpe, with Top Rank a further five and a half lengths back in third.

Dettori, winning his fifth Lockinge, was full of praise for Palace Pier.

He told ITV Racing: "He's a beast - I love him. He's so good.

"Again, he got wiped out at the start. But we found a nice rhythm, and I had everything beat two (furlongs) out. It was great.

"I was looking for Ryan (Moore, on Lope Y Fernandez) - but I saw him rowing away three out.

"I know he gets the mile really well, so I kicked him on. He got a little bit lonely in front - but he's a true champion, and I love him so much."

Asked if the four-year-old may still be improving, Dettori said: "Yes, this is (just) his eighth run.

"He saves himself in the morning - he doesn't do a lot - and he loves his racing."