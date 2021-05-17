Aidan O'Brien expects High Definition improvement

Aidan O'Brien is anticipating plenty of improvement from High Definition following his seasonal bow at York last week.
The Cazoo Derby entry finished third in the Dante after a planned outing in the Lingfield Derby Trial was scuppered by an unsatisfactory blood test.
High Definition, who won each of his two juvenile starts, came from off the pace on the Knavesmire, and O'Brien felt the way the race unfolded was possibly not ideal for his charge.
He said: "High Definition is in good form. He hasn't done much since York.
"I was very happy. Four days before he wasn't going to run and he'll come forward plenty.
Trending
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Greenwood: It has all come together
- Logan Paul: I'm nervous for grandad Mayweather!
- How Leicester defied the odds again
- Emotional Alisson dedicates goal to his father
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Monaco GP is back: Lewis vs Max hits the streets
- Hayes: Players told Abramovich we will return to CL final
- Players who use 'rent boy' slur avoiding homophobia charge
- Klopp: Alisson goal 'unbelievable' | Big Sam: Officials cost us
"We always give them 10 days to two weeks to get back into full work and then see where they are. Ryan (Moore) was very happy with him.
"The pace died a bit in the middle and it might have suited if it had stayed strong."
High Definition is a general 9-2 shot for the Derby at Epsom on June 5, with stablemate Bolshoi Ballet the 15-8 favourite.