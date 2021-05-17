Setback rules Master Of The Seas out of Royal Ascot

Master Of The Seas has been ruled out of Royal Ascot after suffering a setback in training.

Charlie Appleby's charge was beaten just a short head by Poetic Flare in the 2000 Guineas at the start of May, having lifted the Craven Stakes on his prep run for the Classic in April.

The Dubawi colt had been as short as 4-1 for the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting on June 15, but he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Godolphin tweeted: "2000 Guineas runner up Master Of The Seas unfortunately had a setback after training on Saturday and will now be on the easy list for two to four weeks, meaning he will miss Royal Ascot."