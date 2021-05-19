Saffron Beach set for Epsom workout

Jane Chapple-Hyam's 1000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach will test the water with a racecourse gallop at Epsom before her bid for the Cazoo Oaks is confirmed.

The filly was twice a winner in her two-year-old campaign, triumphing on her racecourse debut before going on to take the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes last season.

This year she was beaten only narrowly on her return in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, and then runner-up again in the opening fillies' Classic of the season.

Chapple-Hyam had initially intended to take Saffron Beach to the Curragh this weekend for the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but that plan was shelved.

The daughter of New Bay holds a handful of further Group One entries, with the Oaks the most imminent engagement on June 4.

Epsom usually hosts a 'Breakfast With The Stars' morning of gallops before its two Classics, with a small crowd of trainers, owners and media in attendance.

The event will be hosted behind closed doors this year, and Chapple-Hyam intends to take the opportunity to test Saffron Beach on Epsom's undulating track.

"She's going on Monday to the behind-closed-doors gallop at Epsom, the morning they hold ahead of the Derby and the Oaks" said the Suffolk trainer.

"She's booked in for that, and we'll see how she goes around there and then make a decision. There's just no rush to make a decision."

Adam Kirby has ridden Saffron Beach in all four of her racecourse starts, and Chapple-Hyam will trust his assessment of how she handles the descent from Tattenham Corner to the winning post.

"She's all good and scheduled to go on Monday, and hopefully Adam Kirby will be available to come and ride her," she added.

"I've talked to Adam, so we'll just tee her up and confirm everything.

"We'll see if Adam's comfortable with her coming down the hill. We're dotting the i's and crossing the t's, and we're looking forward to it."

Bellosa bound for Jersey Stakes

Chapple-Hyam will head to the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot with her unbeaten filly Bellosa.

The three-year-old was an eyecatching seven-length winner on her debut at Newmarket in April, and followed that victory up with another win when taking the Listed King Charles II Stakes at the same track last weekend.

Bookmakers assessed her as a 12-1 shot for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after her most recent triumph, but Chapple-Hyam is looking instead to the seven-furlong Jersey Stakes.

"With Bellosa we're going to give the Jersey Stakes a go," she said.

"She's come out of Newmarket really well and we're really pleased with her.

"The Coronation Stakes is a mile, which I don't believe she'll get, so we're going to go for the Jersey which is seven furlongs, the same distance as her wins on the straight on the Rowley Mile."

The daughter of Awtaad drifted towards the inside rail on her latest run, something Chapple-Hyam attributed to inexperience as the filly has only two racecourse experiences under her belt.

"Richard (Kingscote) said she was having a good look around this time," the trainer said.

"That's perhaps why she went across the track, she was having a good look at the grandstand.

"It's still only her second run and she's still learning."

Chapple-Hyam also provided an update on Aplomb, who fell heavily in the closing stages of a handicap sprint at Windsor on Monday evening.

Racecourse officials allowed the following race to go ahead, but then abandoned the meeting before the concluding contest after concerns over false ground near the finishing line.

Thankfully Chapple-Hyam's gelding is none the worse for his tumble, with the trainer saying: "He's trotted out sound and he ate up.

"He's been turned out and he's munching on grass rather than slipping up on it."