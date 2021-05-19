Bharani Star returns with Listed victory at Ayr

Bharani Star delighted trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam with her Listed success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Rothesay Stakes at Ayr.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has been highly tried since registering a first career victory when dead-heating in a Haydock handicap last June - subsequently finishing fourth in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and sixth in the Oaks at Epsom.

Making her first appearance since contesting the Galtres Stakes at York in August, Bharani Star was a 16-1 shot for her Scottish assignment - with dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan in the saddle.

Settled in midfield for much of the 10-furlong journey, the four-year-old quickened up to lead entering the final furlong and passed the post with almost two lengths in hand over Jessica Harrington's Irish challenger Astadash.

Chapple-Hyam said: "I'm pleased with the filly and pleased for everyone concerned.

"If you'd asked me a week ago I'd have said she'd win, but if you'd asked me this morning I'd have said she'd a chance.

"She ran very well in the Ribblesdale last year, and I'm delighted with her."

While in no rush to firm up immediate plans for Bharani Star, Chapple-Hyam hopes she can earn herself a possible return to Group One level in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood this summer.

He added: "We'll step up for a Group Three somewhere, and take things slowly.

"Hopefully she might be good enough for the Nassau later on in the year.

"I don't think the ground matters to her."