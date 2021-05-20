Brigadier Gerard Stakes to be run in memory of Joe Mercer

This year's Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes will be run in memory of Joe Mercer, who died earlier this week.

Mercer will be forever remembered for his partnership with the great Brigadier Gerard, one of the titans of the turf.

Run at Sandown on May 27, the race's full title will be the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes (In memory of Joe Mercer).

Mercer rode Brigadier Gerard in all 18 of his races, winning the 1971 Eclipse at Sandown among many other highlights.

Phil White, regional director at Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We were deeply saddened to hear of Joe Mercer's death earlier this week, and are pleased to be able to mark the occasion in the race which honours the horse he was most famously associated with.

"Our thanks go to Coral for their assistance in facilitating this and we hope the race will give racing fans and the industry a chance to remember one of the greatest and most stylish jockeys the sport has seen."