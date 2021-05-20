Logician team satisfied following Newbury return

Logician pleased connections when finishing third behind impressive winner Al Aasy in last week's Aston Park Stakes at Newbury.

John and Thady Gosden's 2019 St Leger winner has had an interrupted career to date.

Unraced at two, he won all five races at three, culminating in Classic glory at Doncaster.

His comeback was delayed last year due to a potentially life-threatening case of peritonitis, but he returned to action at Doncaster in September with a win, although he was last of four on his only other outing at York last season.

"We were quite pleased. I know he didn't win, but he came back fine and showed good enthusiasm," said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for his owner, Juddmonte.

"Obviously he needed the race, but he's recovered from it well and we were encouraged by that, really.

"He stuck to his task well, he stayed on, so his next race will hopefully show he's back on track.

"He's in the Hardwicke, which could be a possibility, but the family (of Juddmonte founder Khalid Abdullah) will decide on that."

In a similar situation was Sir Michael Stoute's Sangarius, who has endured several issues during his career but performed creditably behind Armory in the Huxley Stakes at Chester.

"Sangarius has come out of the race well," said Grimthorpe of the 2019 Hampton Court winner.

"I thought it was a nice performance. He got hemmed in slightly, but that wouldn't have made the difference between winning and losing, I don't think.

"We just need a clear run with him this season, injury free.

"He has several possibilities and the family will ultimately decide, but he could run in something like the Brigadier Gerard."

Whether the famous Juddmonte colours will be carried in the Cazoo Oaks by Musidora runner-up Noon Star has still to be decided.

"There's no decision on Noon Star yet, the family will let me know whether she goes to Epsom or not," said Grimthorpe.