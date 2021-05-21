Curragh to inspect before Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas card

Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas card will be subject to a morning inspection at the Curragh - with parts of the track waterlogged.

The 7.30am inspection for day one of the Irish Guineas weekend was announced following 34mm of rain at the track, via a Tweet on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board account.

It read: "@curraghrace Inspection at 7.30am Saturday. After 34mm of rain in last 24hrs, the ground is heavy (Str) & soft to heavy (Rnd). Parts of track waterlogged around 6f & 4f in Straight. Further rain today (approx 5mm according to Met Éireann), unsettled tomorrow with showers."

Saturday's card is also set to feature three further Group races, while the Curragh is scheduled to stage the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.

Heavy rain resulted in morning inspections for both Friday's jumps cards in Ireland too, at Wexford and Downpatrick.

Both those meetings will go ahead, however - on going which is heavy, soft in places at Wexford and yielding to soft, soft in places at Downpatrick.